Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
CHICKEN
4030 South Noland Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4030 South Noland Road
Independence MO
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
