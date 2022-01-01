Go
Toast

Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

CHICKEN

4030 South Noland Road • $$

No reviews yet

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet

Location

4030 South Noland Road

Independence MO

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charlie D's Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

V's Italiano Ristorante

No reviews yet

Established by “V” (Vita) and Jay Totta in 1963 and still family owned and operated, V’s Italiano Ristorante has been an institution in Kansas City’s dining scene for over 50 years.
Over the decades, V’s Italiano has expanded to our current location with an elegant dining room that accommodates 150 guests, as well as three private dining rooms for groups up to 135.
V’s Italiano has also twice been named one of the “100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America”
Providing uncompromised, professional service in a beautiful, relaxed, old world environment makes us one of the best Italian restaurants Kansas City has to offer. The restaurant’s cuisine, overseen by the third generation of Totta’s, is steeped in rich, family tradition delivering a wide variety of authentic Italian specialties, with fresh, high-quality ingredients, as well as a complete menu featuring mouthwatering steaks, succulent poultry, fresh seafood and handmade pizza.

Cafe Verona

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston