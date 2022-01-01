Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
3101 Lakeview Parkway
Location
3101 Lakeview Parkway
Rowlett TX
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bankhead Brewing Co.
Come on in and enjoy!
Opa! Greek Taverna
Come in and enjoy!
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Located Downtown Garland on Main St. & 7th. Come in and Enjoy!
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!