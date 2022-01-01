Go
Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

8805 Stateline Rd.

Kansas City MO

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Northern Thai Cuisine with a craft cocktail program

O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Since opening in early 2000, O'Neill's Restaurant and Bar has provided a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere for everyone who walks through the doors. By combining friendly service and a wide variety of choices, O'Neill's continues to be a neighborhood favorite. With indoor, outdoor, and private dining room seating, O'Neills provides the perfect atmosphere for every occasion.

