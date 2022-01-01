Go
Toast

Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

1112 E North Ave.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1112 E North Ave.

Belton MO

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill to go!

The Roadside Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Rancho Cass County

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Providence Pizza

No reviews yet

No Crust Left Behind!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston