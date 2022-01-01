Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.
1112 E North Ave.
Location
1112 E North Ave.
Belton MO
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
