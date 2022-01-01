Go
Hawk 'n' Dove

In this political town we don't pick sides, we just have a drink and enjoy the satire! Follow us for updates on events and happenings at one of D.C.'s oldest establishments.

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE • $$

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Blue Salad$18.00
Grilled steak, mixed greens, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, mustard vinaigrette
Quesadilla$15.00
Chicken, steak or shrimp, smoked gouda,
caramelized onion, cumin sour cream, pico de
gallo
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried, grilled or blackened, bacon, cheddar,
chipotle aioli, ciabatta
Kale Salad$13.00
Maple-roasted sweet potato, dried cranberries, peanuts, cashews, asiago, charred lemon vinaigrette
Boneless Wings$11.00
8 Pieces tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Mumbo, BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Naked
American Burger$15.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fries, barbecue, honey mustard, or ranch
French Fries, Side$6.00
Hawk Wings$13.00
Buffalo, bbq, sweet thai chili, mumbo or naked
Fried Pickles$9.00
House remoulade
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington DC

Sunday9:55 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:55 am - 1:30 am
Saturday9:55 am - 1:00 am
