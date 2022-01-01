Hawk 'n' Dove
In this political town we don't pick sides, we just have a drink and enjoy the satire! Follow us for updates on events and happenings at one of D.C.'s oldest establishments.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|9:55 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:55 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:55 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:55 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|10:55 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|10:55 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|9:55 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
La Collina
Give a gift card to La Collina, The Duck & The Peach, & The Wells! Cards are redeemable at all our restaurants.
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Come in and enjoy!
Eat Brgz
Handcrafted mix-in burgers accompanied with delicious sides and beverages (shakes, soft drinks, and beer).
Boxcar Tavern
Come in and enjoy!