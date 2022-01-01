Go
Toast

Hawkers Asian Street Food

Come on in and enjoy!

DIM SUM • TAPAS

661 Auburn Ave Northeast • $$

Avg 4.3 (4889 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

661 Auburn Ave Northeast

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dipped N Butter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glide Pizza

No reviews yet

Walk-up, pizza window serving big slices, whole pies and big flavors.

a mano

No reviews yet

Please call us directly if you have any modifications or dietary restrictions.

The Original Hot Dog Factory

No reviews yet

America’s best hot dog!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston