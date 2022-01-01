Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru

Casa Vieja

No reviews yet

Come enjoy authentic, traditional Mexican food prepared fresh everyday. With 25 years of experience, you will get outstanding service and amazing food.

Whether you are here with your friends, family, or co-workers, you're sure to find something delicious on our extensive menu. Be sure to ask your server about the meals we have on our daily special menu. Come in and refresh yourself on your lunch break, or join us after a long hard day for a relaxing dinner. Enjoy a beer or one of our specialty margaritas. We are open 7 days a week at both locations to fill your appetite for authentic Mexican cuisine. If you're looking for amazing Mexican dishes made fresh daily, you've come to the right place! We look forward to serving you!

