Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru

Drive Thru Carryout. Serving Pizza, Subs, Salads, Pasta and Mexican Foods. Along with carryout Beverages, Chips, Ice Cream (seasonal), Wine, Domestic & Craft Beer and Ice.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

402 E Washington • $

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Taco$3.50
9" Cheese$6.50
13" Cheese$10.50
7" Lunch Pizza$3.75
Tuesday 9"$6.50
7" Cheese$4.50
Boneless Wings$7.25
Small Cheese Sticks$6.00
Dip Sticks$6.90
15" Cheese$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

402 E Washington

Napoleon OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

