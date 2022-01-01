Go
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar

Come in and enjoy!!

208 S. Akard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8 oz Filet$52.00
Chocolate Lava Cake$12.00
House-Made Fudge / Vanilla Ice Cream / Seasonal Berries
16 oz Angus Ribeye$75.00
Lobster Pork Belly Mac-n-Cheese$28.00
Butter Mashed Potatoes$12.00
Brussels Sprouts w/ Herbs and Honey$14.00
Loaded Mashed Potatoes$16.00
18 oz NY Strip$83.00
Southwest Egg Rolls$17.00
wagyu beef / pepper jack cheese / jalapeno ranch
Vegas Roll (Sushi)$17.00
Location

208 S. Akard

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
