Hawthorn Coffee

Coffee and food

3019 Adams ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chia Pudding$5.00
Served with sliced bananas and house made granola
Broadside$5.50
Nitro cold brew mixed with vanilla, cinnamon, & a splash of Oat Milk
Mocha$5.75
We make our mocha with 72% dark chocolate from a house made dark chocolate ganache
*served with a double shot
Matcha$5.00
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and the milk of your choice.
*no sweetener is added so if you like a sweeter matcha let us know and we can add it
Lavender Thyme Latte$5.75
Made with House made Lavender Thyme syrup.
Thats right. We actually steep lavender flowers and fresh thyme to make a syrup.
*served with a double shot
Vanilla Latte$5.75
With house made Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup
*Served with a double shot
Cappuccino$3.75
Served as a 6oz traditional Cappuccino with lightly textured/incorporated milk. An wonderfully espresso forward beverage.
Served with a double shot
Latte$4.75
Served with a double shot of espresso and 10oz of incorporated milk to make a perfect 12oz beverage.
Also available in 16oz
Salted Maple Latte$5.75
Made with house made syrup
*served with a double shot
Avocado Toast$7.25
Served on sourdough
Topped with Dijon mustard, sliced avocado, and sesame salt
Location

3019 Adams ave

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
