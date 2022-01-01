Hawthorne restaurants you'll love

The Front Porch Pub image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Front Porch Pub

217 Wagaraw Road, Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(10) Double Fried Wings$20.00
(5) Single Fried Wings$9.00
Steak Sandwich$15.00
More about The Front Porch Pub
East Coast Crust image

 

East Coast Crust

124 LINCOLN AVENUE, HAWTHORNE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
East Coast House$14.95
Steak Fries$8.95
Chili Bacon Blocks$15.95
More about East Coast Crust
Yella's image

 

Yella's

1103 Goffle Road Suite 2, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Benny Brown$10.95
sliced steak, sauteed onions, fresh mozzarella, brown gravy, sub roll
Crispy Chicken$6.95
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, lemon aioli, potato roll
Classic Cheeseburger$5.75
Yella’s burger blend, white American cheese, pickles, ketchup, potato roll
More about Yella's
Restaurant banner

 

Bobby Wong's Tso House - Hawthorne

198 Diamond Bridge Ave, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bobby Wong's Tso House - Hawthorne

