Hawthorne restaurants you'll love
Hawthorne's top cuisines
Must-try Hawthorne restaurants
More about The Front Porch Pub
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Front Porch Pub
217 Wagaraw Road, Hawthorne
|Popular items
|(10) Double Fried Wings
|$20.00
|(5) Single Fried Wings
|$9.00
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
More about East Coast Crust
East Coast Crust
124 LINCOLN AVENUE, HAWTHORNE
|Popular items
|East Coast House
|$14.95
|Steak Fries
|$8.95
|Chili Bacon Blocks
|$15.95
More about Yella's
Yella's
1103 Goffle Road Suite 2, Hawthorne
|Popular items
|The Benny Brown
|$10.95
sliced steak, sauteed onions, fresh mozzarella, brown gravy, sub roll
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.95
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, lemon aioli, potato roll
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$5.75
Yella’s burger blend, white American cheese, pickles, ketchup, potato roll
More about Bobby Wong's Tso House - Hawthorne
Bobby Wong's Tso House - Hawthorne
198 Diamond Bridge Ave, Hawthorne