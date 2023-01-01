Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Hawthorne

Go
Hawthorne restaurants
Toast

Hawthorne restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Cocina Cecilia

Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$20.00
Fresh raw fish cured in lime juice, spiced with ají and other seasonings. Served on a bed of lettuce with potatoes, Peruvian corn, red onions, and cilantro
More about Cocina Cecilia
Consumer pic

 

Las Maravillas - Hawthorne

410 Wagaraw Road, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Supremo$22.00
Fish, clam, squid, scallop, and shrimp blended with zesty lime juice and vinegar. Mixed with potatoes topped with avocado, lettuce, and chips
Ceviche de Camaron$19.00
Shrimp blended with zesty lime juice and vinegar. Mixed with potatoes topped with avocado, lettuce, and chips
More about Las Maravillas - Hawthorne

