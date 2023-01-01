Ceviche in Hawthorne
Cocina Cecilia
Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne
|Ceviche
|$20.00
Fresh raw fish cured in lime juice, spiced with ají and other seasonings. Served on a bed of lettuce with potatoes, Peruvian corn, red onions, and cilantro
Las Maravillas - Hawthorne
410 Wagaraw Road, Hawthorne
|Ceviche Supremo
|$22.00
Fish, clam, squid, scallop, and shrimp blended with zesty lime juice and vinegar. Mixed with potatoes topped with avocado, lettuce, and chips
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$19.00
Shrimp blended with zesty lime juice and vinegar. Mixed with potatoes topped with avocado, lettuce, and chips