Cookies in Hawthorne

Hawthorne restaurants
Hawthorne restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Hands Down Cookies

696 Goffle Rd, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies N Cream$3.25
Chunks of oreo cookies, white chocolate chips, and semisweet chocolate chips in brown sugar dough. Topped with thin oreo. Chewy, crunchy, and lots of melted chocolate.
More about Hands Down Cookies
Item pic

 

Yella's

1103 Goffle Road Suite 2, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Monster Shake$7.50
Chocolate chip cookie shake, whipped cream and cookie monster blue sprinkles.
* A portion of the proceeds of the Cookie Monster Shake will be donated to the Wyckoff YMCA Shining Star Program.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.25
Fresh Baked David's Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)$2.95
3 Fresh Baked David's Chocolate Chip Cookies
More about Yella's

