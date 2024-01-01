Cookies in Hawthorne
Hawthorne restaurants that serve cookies
Hands Down Cookies
696 Goffle Rd, Hawthorne
|Cookies N Cream
|$3.25
Chunks of oreo cookies, white chocolate chips, and semisweet chocolate chips in brown sugar dough. Topped with thin oreo. Chewy, crunchy, and lots of melted chocolate.
Yella's
1103 Goffle Road Suite 2, Hawthorne
|Cookie Monster Shake
|$7.50
Chocolate chip cookie shake, whipped cream and cookie monster blue sprinkles.
* A portion of the proceeds of the Cookie Monster Shake will be donated to the Wyckoff YMCA Shining Star Program.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.25
Fresh Baked David's Chocolate Chip Cookie
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (3)
|$2.95
3 Fresh Baked David's Chocolate Chip Cookies