Hawtree's Pub and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL
11484 NC-80 • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11484 NC-80
Burnsville NC
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Hillman Beer
Come in and enjoy!
Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville
Cat Iron Kitchen is located in heart of downtown Burnsville, NC. We pride our selves on providing great food, service and a welcoming atmosphere. Our food is inspired by the best local ingredients and preparing them to showcase our little corner of Appalachia. Our team is committed to providing you with the best experience possible. We hope that you enjoy your time with us and cant wait to see you again.
Pig & Grits
Breakfast ~ Lunch ~ Dinner