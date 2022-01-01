Go
Hayashi

Home of sushi 🍣and rice bowls 🍛

447 Turnpike Street

Popular Items

Tempura Starter
tempura battered golden brown shrimp or veggies
Sushi Combo A$24.95
chef's choice of nigiri 7 pcs, tuna maki.
447 Turnpike Street

South Easton MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
