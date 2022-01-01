Go
Toast

Haydel's Bake Shop

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY

3117 Magazine St • $

Avg 4.6 (110 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3117 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

No reviews yet

The Rum House is a one-of-a-kind joint inspired by everything we love about the islands.

BOIL Seafood House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ATCHAFALAYA

No reviews yet

Atchafalaya Restaurant is set in a little creole cottage in the Irish Channel, a mostly residential neighborhood of New Orleans. All the components of a memory making meal are here in abundance– whether it’s our famous brunch or an evening’s stylish dinner you’ll find finely crafted cocktails, a smart wine list and most certainly stellar service. Come early, stay late or just drop in for quick cocktail in the bar.

Barú Bistro & Tapas

No reviews yet

Baru is nestled in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. At Baru, Chef Edgar Caro draws from his latin heritage to reimagine traditional dishes from Colombia and the Caribbean using local ingredients

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston