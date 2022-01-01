Hayden restaurants you'll love
Must-try Hayden restaurants
More about Radicci Italian Bistro
PIZZA
Radicci Italian Bistro
8049 N Wayne Drive, Hayden
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.50
Thinly pressed Parmesan crusted chicken breast covered with marinara and melted mozzarella, served with garlic buttered rigatoni
|Lasagna
|$17.00
Cheese and sausage topped with Grandma's spaghetti sauce
|Chicken Piccata
|$17.50
Chicken breast fried with an egg batter, served over angel hair pasta, and covered with a lemon caper butter sauce
More about The Local Deli - Hayden
The Local Deli - Hayden
113 W Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden
|Popular items
|Half Local Club
|$9.00
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread.
|Perfect Bagel
|$8.00
Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado, bacon, and salt and pepper.
|Whole Build Your Own
|$11.50
Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.
More about Killer Burger
Killer Burger
85 W Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden
|Popular items
|Meathead
|$14.50
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Jose Mendoza
|$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Noodle Express - Hayden
Noodle Express - Hayden
305 West Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden