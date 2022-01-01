Hayden restaurants you'll love

Go
Hayden restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hayden

Must-try Hayden restaurants

Radicci Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Radicci Italian Bistro

8049 N Wayne Drive, Hayden

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$17.50
Thinly pressed Parmesan crusted chicken breast covered with marinara and melted mozzarella, served with garlic buttered rigatoni
Lasagna$17.00
Cheese and sausage topped with Grandma's spaghetti sauce
Chicken Piccata$17.50
Chicken breast fried with an egg batter, served over angel hair pasta, and covered with a lemon caper butter sauce
More about Radicci Italian Bistro
The Local Deli - Hayden image

 

The Local Deli - Hayden

113 W Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Local Club$9.00
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread.
Perfect Bagel$8.00
Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado, bacon, and salt and pepper.
Whole Build Your Own$11.50
Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.
More about The Local Deli - Hayden
Restaurant banner

 

Killer Burger

85 W Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meathead$14.50
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Killer Burger
Main pic

 

Noodle Express - Hayden

305 West Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Noodle Express - Hayden
Map

More near Hayden to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston