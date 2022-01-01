Chicken salad in Hayden
Hayden restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Radicci Italian Bistro
PIZZA
Radicci Italian Bistro
8049 N Wayne Drive, Hayden
|Chicken Caesar Salad (Half)
|$8.50
|Chicken Caesar Salad (Full)
|$14.00
More about Noodle Express - Hayden
Noodle Express - Hayden
305 West Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden
|Chicken Osaka Salad
|$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Chicken Teriyaki Salad
|$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
|Chicken Teriyaki Salad Pan
|$35.95
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.