Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hayden

Go
Hayden restaurants
Toast

Hayden restaurants that serve chicken salad

Radicci Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Radicci Italian Bistro

8049 N Wayne Drive, Hayden

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad (Half)$8.50
Chicken Caesar Salad (Full)$14.00
More about Radicci Italian Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - Hayden

305 West Prairie Shopping Center, Hayden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Osaka Salad$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Chicken Teriyaki Salad$8.50
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Chicken Teriyaki Salad Pan$35.95
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
More about Noodle Express - Hayden

Browse other tasty dishes in Hayden

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Hayden to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston