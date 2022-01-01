Go
Toast

Hayden's Lakefront Grill

Hayden’s seeks to consistently provide high-quality food and friendly, handpicked staff members who are attentive to your needs. A favorite among locals and visitors alike, we pride ourselves on our fresh, unique cuisine. Whenever possible, we choose only fresh ingredients supplied by local vendors.
A longtime member of the Tualatin community, we enjoy the opportunity to bring a high level of service to our friends and neighbors every day. We make every effort to actively participate in making our community a wonderful place to live and to visit. We hope you enjoy your dining experiences and that you return often with friends and family.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

8187 Southwest Tualatin Sherwood Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (1907 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8187 Southwest Tualatin Sherwood Road

Tualatin OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston