Hayden's Lakefront Grill

Hayden’s seeks to consistently provide high-quality food and friendly, handpicked staff members who are attentive to your needs. A favorite among locals and visitors alike, we pride ourselves on our fresh, unique cuisine. Whenever possible, we choose only fresh ingredients supplied by local vendors.

A longtime member of the Tualatin community, we enjoy the opportunity to bring a high level of service to our friends and neighbors every day. We make every effort to actively participate in making our community a wonderful place to live and to visit. We hope you enjoy your dining experiences and that you return often with friends and family.



