Hayes restaurants you'll love

Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Must-try Hayes restaurants

Mobjack Tavern image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mobjack Tavern

5036 GEORGE WASHINGTON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY, Hayes

Avg 4.2 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Create Your Own Pizza (8 slices)$13.00
8" Create Your Own Pizza (4 slices)$7.00
2 oz Extra Sauce$0.50
More about Mobjack Tavern
IDK Raw Bar & Grill image

 

IDK Raw Bar & Grill

4329 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Monte Cristo$9.99
Pasta w/Shrimp Scampi
Steak Bites$11.49
More about IDK Raw Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina - Gloucester

2310 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina - Gloucester
