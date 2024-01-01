Quesadillas in Hayes
Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina
2310 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes
|Lunch Quesadilla Rellena
|$12.00
|Quesadilla Ranchera
|$15.00
|Hot Honey Chicken Quesadilla
|$19.00
Grilled chicken and bacon quesadilla topped with Hot Honey. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina RVA - 11 W Broad St, Richmond VA 23220
11 W Broad St, Richmond VA 23220, Richmond
|Quesadilla Ranchera
|$16.00
A 12-inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with beef steak. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Texas Quesadilla
|$16.00
A large tortilla filled with grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon, green onion, tomato and tangy BBQ Sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de galllo and sour cream.
|Kids Quesadilla & Rice
|$6.99