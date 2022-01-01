Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34
Barrelhouse offers a distinct selection of beers on draft, bottles and craft cocktails. A warm, woodsy interior offers a cozy environment for any time of year. Check out our rooftop patio or just deck out at street-level.
34 E Main St
Location
34 E Main St
Champaign IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
