Go
Toast

Haymaker Bar Barrelhouse 34

Barrelhouse offers a distinct selection of beers on draft, bottles and craft cocktails. A warm, woodsy interior offers a cozy environment for any time of year. Check out our rooftop patio or just deck out at street-level.

34 E Main St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

34 E Main St

Champaign IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sticky Rice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cowboy Monkey

No reviews yet

known for our tasty tacos, cowboy monkey also serves salads, burritos and weekend brunch. private igloos available for on-site dining.

Suzu's

No reviews yet

A Japanese Bakery

Aroma Cafe

No reviews yet

Experience Aroma Cafe Daily until 4PM. Pastries, Coffees, Teas, Breakfast + Lunch. Don't miss our Weekend Brunch with Cowboy Monkey on Saturdays and Sundays.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston