Haymaker
Haymaker West Seattle and Haymaker Eastlake are the newest ventures from the General Harvest Restaurant group. Staying true to who we are, we will be focusing on simple seafood, local vegetables, proteins and of course pasta dishes. We are taking the same fundamentals of our Italian leaning restaurants and applying them to a simplistic approach to new American cuisine.
1903 Yale PL E
Popular Items
Location
1903 Yale PL E
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cicchetti Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Serafina Osteria
Come in and enjoy!
Armistice Coffee Roaster
Come in and enjoy!
The Lookout
Come in and enjoy!