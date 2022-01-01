Go
Haymaker

Haymaker West Seattle and Haymaker Eastlake are the newest ventures from the General Harvest Restaurant group. Staying true to who we are, we will be focusing on simple seafood, local vegetables, proteins and of course pasta dishes. We are taking the same fundamentals of our Italian leaning restaurants and applying them to a simplistic approach to new American cuisine.

1903 Yale PL E

Popular Items

Butter Lettuce$12.00
caramelized shallot vinaigrette, bread crumb
Hamburger$13.00
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ketchup, aioli, pickle
Asparagus$11.00
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pickles, aioli
Focaccia$7.00
garlic butter, chive
NY Strip Steak$38.00
fried new potato, green garlic salsa verde
Spaghetti$21.00
pomodoro, basil, bread crumb
Halibut$36.00
smashed english pea, wild mushroom
Fries$8.00
herbs, ketchup, aioli
Location

1903 Yale PL E

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
