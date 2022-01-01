Go
Haymarket Pub and Brewery

Haymarket Pub & Brewery features classic Belgian and contemporary American beer styles from brewing legend Pete Crowley.
No matter where you live, what you do, or what walk of life you come from, Haymarket Brewing has a seat at the bar and a beer for you.
We opened our brewery with a simple philosophy: make the highest quality beer we possibly can, and deliver it as fresh as we possibly can.
It’s worked out pretty well so far. Our brewmaster Pete Crowley has won over 50 local, national and international brewing awards. Trust us when we say: our beers must be tasted to be believed.
And we’ve combined those beers with probably the City’s best, most inventive made-from-scratch bar food.
Add in a welcoming, festive atmosphere and the result is one of Chicago’s great casual brewpub experiences.

737 W Randolph St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Chicken Strips$7.50
buttermilk fried chicken breast strips, fries, ranch
Speakerswagon Pilsner Keg
Bacon BBQ Cheddar Burger$14.50
2 griddled beef patties, gruyère cheese, bacon onion jam, sunny egg, Kewpie mayo, brioche bun
Kid's Cheese Burger$7.50
griddled patty, American cheese, brioche bun
Big Mick Burger$14.00
That's My Jam Burger$14.50
2 griddled beef patties, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, brioche bun
Bavarian Pretzels$8.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, smoked gouda cheese and Carolina mustard
Guac & Chips$8.00
tortilla chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese...GF, Vegan
Chicken Wings$13.00
smoked & fried crispy wings, spicy Buffalo or Memphis BBQ sauce...GF
It Ain't Avocado Toast$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

737 W Randolph St

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

