Haymarket Pub and Brewery

Haymarket Pub & Brewery features classic Belgian and contemporary American beer styles from brewing legend Pete Crowley.

No matter where you live, what you do, or what walk of life you come from, Haymarket Brewing has a seat at the bar and a beer for you.

We opened our brewery with a simple philosophy: make the highest quality beer we possibly can, and deliver it as fresh as we possibly can.

It’s worked out pretty well so far. Our brewmaster Pete Crowley has won over 50 local, national and international brewing awards. Trust us when we say: our beers must be tasted to be believed.

And we’ve combined those beers with probably the City’s best, most inventive made-from-scratch bar food.

Add in a welcoming, festive atmosphere and the result is one of Chicago’s great casual brewpub experiences.



737 W Randolph St • $$