Haymarket restaurants you'll love

Haymarket restaurants
  • Haymarket

Haymarket's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Haymarket restaurants

Zandra's Taqueria image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket

14600 Washington St, Haymarket

Avg 3.8 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Elote$4.00
Zandras Mexican street corn on the cob
Chicken Empanadas Pack$9.00
5 mini empanadas stuffed with chicken and cheese
Queso 6oz$7.00
Served with a bag of Chips
More about Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadilla$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Steak Fajita$22.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Haymarket

Chili

Quesadillas

Tacos

Carne Asada

Grilled Chicken

Chips And Salsa

