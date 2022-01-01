Haymarket restaurants you'll love
More about Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
14600 Washington St, Haymarket
|Popular items
|Elote
|$4.00
Zandras Mexican street corn on the cob
|Chicken Empanadas Pack
|$9.00
5 mini empanadas stuffed with chicken and cheese
|Queso 6oz
|$7.00
Served with a bag of Chips
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
|Steak Fajita
|$22.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.