Burritos in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve burritos

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Burrito$18.00
Grilled steak wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$17.00
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Seafood Burrito$16.00
Shrimp and Scallops with Morelos sauce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
Restaurant banner

 

El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
240 BURRITO CALIFORNIA$13.00
Strips of beef or grilled chicken with rice and beans (black or refried) inside. Served with pico de gallo, red hot, cheese sauce on top, and avocado
36 ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO$6.50
More about El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

