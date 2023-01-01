Burritos in Haymarket
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Grilled steak wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with red chili sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$17.00
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Seafood Burrito
|$16.00
Shrimp and Scallops with Morelos sauce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street
14910 Washington Street, Haymarket
|240 BURRITO CALIFORNIA
|$13.00
Strips of beef or grilled chicken with rice and beans (black or refried) inside. Served with pico de gallo, red hot, cheese sauce on top, and avocado
|36 ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO
|$6.50