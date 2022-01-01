Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Haymarket

Go
Haymarket restaurants
Toast

Haymarket restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket

14600 Washington St, Haymarket

Avg 3.8 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Quesadilla$11.00
Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side
Carne Asada Traditional Taco Pack$11.00
Carne Asada served with cilantro, onion, sliced radish, fresh lime and zandras signature hot sauce
Carne Asada Taco Pack$13.00
Carne Asada, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Elote Corn
More about Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Fajita$24.00
10oz. Slowly marinated skirt steak over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

Browse other tasty dishes in Haymarket

Chili

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Map

More near Haymarket to explore

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (706 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (71 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston