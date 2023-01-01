Ceviche in Haymarket
Haymarket restaurants that serve ceviche
Olde Dominion Tavern
5351 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket
|Ceviche
|$12.00
Rockfish, shrimp, jalapenos, red onion, corn, cilantro, freshly squeezed lime juice
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST 100, HAYMARKET
|Ceviche Mixto
|$15.50
A mix of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in freshly-squeezed lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger and jalapeño peppers. Topped off with sweet potatoes, diced avocado and corn.