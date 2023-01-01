Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Burrito$17.00
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Chicken Burrito$15.00
Shredded marinated chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Kids Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.50
Restaurant banner

 

El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
31 CHICKEN BURRITOS$10.00
Two chicken burritos with shredded cheese, burritos sauce and cheese.
