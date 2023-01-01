Chicken burritos in Haymarket
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$17.00
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
Shredded marinated chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Kids Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.50