Chicken enchiladas in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada$15.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Enchilada$14.00
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
Restaurant banner

 

El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
72 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$3.00
More about El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

