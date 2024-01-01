Chicken sandwiches in Haymarket
Ghosted Concepts
14650 Washington St, Haymarket
|Spicy Chicken Shack Sandwich
|$8.50
Our classic Chicken Shack sandwich topped with spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. *Pictured is the Spicy Nashville Dusted Deluxe *
|Veg Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$12.00
We take our vegetarian chik'n patty and place it between one of our belgium waffles. Served with a side of syrup.
|Chicken Shack Sandwich
|$8.00
The Original Chicken Shack Sandwich. Topped with mayo and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.