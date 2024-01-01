Chicken sandwiches in Haymarket

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ghosted Concepts

14650 Washington St, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Shack Sandwich$8.50
Our classic Chicken Shack sandwich topped with spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. *Pictured is the Spicy Nashville Dusted Deluxe *
Veg Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$12.00
We take our vegetarian chik'n patty and place it between one of our belgium waffles. Served with a side of syrup.
Chicken Shack Sandwich$8.00
The Original Chicken Shack Sandwich. Topped with mayo and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Velocity Wings - Haymarket

5311 Merchants View Square, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Marinated breaded chicken breast in your choice of wing sauce, served with red onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
