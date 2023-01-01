Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve chimichangas

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Chimichanga$17.00
Large flour tortilla with steak, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Beef Chimichanga$15.00
Large flour tortilla with beef, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Seafood Chimichanga$16.00
Large flour tortilla with shrimp and scallops, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
Restaurant banner

 

El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
212 CHIMICHANGA$12.50
Two soft or fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken. Topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, peppers and onions
More about El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

