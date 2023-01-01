Chimichangas in Haymarket
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Steak Chimichanga
|$17.00
Large flour tortilla with steak, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Beef Chimichanga
|$15.00
Large flour tortilla with beef, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Seafood Chimichanga
|$16.00
Large flour tortilla with shrimp and scallops, lightly pan fried. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street
14910 Washington Street, Haymarket
|212 CHIMICHANGA
|$12.50
Two soft or fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken. Topped with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, peppers and onions