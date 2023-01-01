Enchiladas in Haymarket
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Single Enchilada
|$3.50
|Spinach Enchilada
|$13.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Seafood Enchilada
|$16.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around shrimp and scallops. Covered with Morelos sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.