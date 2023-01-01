Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants that serve enchiladas

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Enchilada$3.50
Spinach Enchilada$13.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
Seafood Enchilada$16.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around shrimp and scallops. Covered with Morelos sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
Restaurant banner

 

El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
96 TWO CHEESE ENCHILADAS, RICE AND BEANS$11.00
More about El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

