Fajitas in Haymarket

More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Baby Back Ribs Fajita
|$21.00
Hickory smoked ribs covered with out homemade BBQ sauce over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
|Camarones Brochette Fajita
|$24.00
Jumbo shrimp poppers packed with cheese jalapeño peppers, wrap in bacon and grilled just right. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
|Steak Fajita
|$24.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
More about El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street
El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street
14910 Washington Street, Haymarket
|239 QUESADILLA FAJITAS DE POLLO O CARNE
|$13.00
Strips of chicken or beef with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and lettuce. Served with rice and cooked with onions and peppers
|202 FAJITAS
|$15.00
Tender sliced beef or chicken with bell peppers and onions. Served with beans (black or refried), guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas
|291 FAJITA CHICKEN OR GRILLED STEAK QUESADILLA
|$5.50