Fajitas in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve fajitas

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baby Back Ribs Fajita$21.00
Hickory smoked ribs covered with out homemade BBQ sauce over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Camarones Brochette Fajita$24.00
Jumbo shrimp poppers packed with cheese jalapeño peppers, wrap in bacon and grilled just right. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Steak Fajita$24.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Restaurant banner

 

El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
239 QUESADILLA FAJITAS DE POLLO O CARNE$13.00
Strips of chicken or beef with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and lettuce. Served with rice and cooked with onions and peppers
202 FAJITAS$15.00
Tender sliced beef or chicken with bell peppers and onions. Served with beans (black or refried), guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas
291 FAJITA CHICKEN OR GRILLED STEAK QUESADILLA$5.50
