Fish tacos in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve fish tacos

Zandra's Taqueria image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket

14600 Washington St, Haymarket

Avg 3.8 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Fish Tacos$9.50
Seasoned & Grilled Mahi, Shredded Lettuce, Creamy Chimichurri, Pickled Onions, Jurassic Sauce
More about Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$17.00
Three tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortillas filled with pan fried white fish, Mexican relish, red cabbage, and mixed with patron sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Single Fish Taco$4.95
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

