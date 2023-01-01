Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve flautas

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flautas$0.00
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
Restaurant banner

 

El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
250 FLAUTAS FRITAS$13.50
Three fried chicken or beef flautas, topped with green sauce, sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato on the side
More about El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

