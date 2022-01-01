Grilled chicken in Haymarket
Haymarket restaurants that serve grilled chicken
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
14600 Washington St, Haymarket
|Grilled Chicken Traditional Taco Pack
|$10.00
Grilled street chicken served with cilantro, onion, sliced radish, fresh lime and zandras signature hot sauce
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
Grilled chicken wrapped inside a flour tortilla, and smothered with green tomatillo sauce. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.