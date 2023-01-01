Nachos in Haymarket
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Nachos
|$13.00
Crisp corn chips topped with refried or black beans, melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapeño peppers on the side.
|Kids Nachos
|$7.95
Fresh crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
More about El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street
El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street
14910 Washington Street, Haymarket
|49 CHEESE NACHOS
|$5.00
|221 NACHO SUPREME
|$12.00
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, shredded chicken and beans (black or refried). All covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, peppers and onions
|52 BEEF AND CHICKEN NACHOS
|$8.00