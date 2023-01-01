Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve nachos

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

Nachos$13.00
Crisp corn chips topped with refried or black beans, melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapeño peppers on the side.
Kids Nachos$7.95
Fresh crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
Restaurant banner

 

El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

49 CHEESE NACHOS$5.00
221 NACHO SUPREME$12.00
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, shredded chicken and beans (black or refried). All covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, peppers and onions
52 BEEF AND CHICKEN NACHOS$8.00
