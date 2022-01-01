Quesadillas in Haymarket
Haymarket restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
14600 Washington St, Haymarket
|Pork Quesadilla
|$10.00
Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side
|Chorizo Quesadilla
|$9.00
Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$11.00
Served with Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream on the side
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Kids Chicken quesadilla
|$8.50
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Kids quesadilla
|$8.50