Shrimp tacos in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Tempura Shrimp Taco Pack image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket

14600 Washington St, Haymarket

Avg 3.8 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp Taco Pack$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Sweet Chili Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Pico
More about Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Shrimp Taco$4.95
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers, in white wine garnished with cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and three freshly made corn tortillas. Served with patron sauce on the side, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
More about Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

