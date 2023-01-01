Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Haymarket

Haymarket restaurants
Haymarket restaurants that serve taco salad

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

Taco Salad$0.00
A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.
El Vaquero West Haymarket - 14910 Washington Street

14910 Washington Street, Haymarket

223 TACO SALAD$12.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, beans (black or refried), lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream, peppers and onions
