Tacos in Haymarket

Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket
14600 Washington St, Haymarket
|Americano Taco Pack
|$13.00
Ground Bison, Chuck Short Rib & Brisket Blend, Lettuce, Pico, Queso
|Brussel Sprout Taco Pack
|$12.00
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack
|$14.00
Mahi Mahi Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
|Tacos Mexicanos
|$13.00
Grilled chicken or steak sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with Pico de Gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
|Taco Salad
|$0.00
A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.
|Kids Tacos Al Carbon
|$7.95