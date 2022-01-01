Tacos in Haymarket

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria - Haymarket

14600 Washington St, Haymarket

Avg 3.8 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Americano Taco Pack$13.00
Ground Bison, Chuck Short Rib & Brisket Blend, Lettuce, Pico, Queso
Brussel Sprout Taco Pack$12.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack$14.00
Mahi Mahi Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual - Haymarket

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos Mexicanos$13.00
Grilled chicken or steak sautéed with Mexican butter topped off with Pico de Gallo, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans.
Taco Salad$0.00
A large crisp tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with cherry tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Garnished with avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Kids Tacos Al Carbon$7.95
