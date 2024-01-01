Waffles in Haymarket
Haymarket restaurants that serve waffles
Olde Dominion Tavern
5351 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket
|Chicken and Waffles
|$21.00
Ghosted Concepts
14650 Washington St, Haymarket
|Chicken and Waffle Sandwich Combo
|$10.50
You love our classic Chicken and Waffles, well how about a sandwich! Served with a side of syrup. We think honey mustard would be tasty on it too! Comes with seasoned fries and your choice of a drink.
|Premium Belgian Waffle with Pearl Sugar
|$4.99
Move over funnel cakes, this waffle will put you to the test! Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside this belgian waffle is the perfect ending to your meal. With a light dusting of confectioner sugar it is sweet enough on it's own.
|Chicken and Waffle
|$14.50
Two of our jumbo chicken tenders served with seasoned fries and a premium belgian waffle with pearl sugar. A side of syrup is included.