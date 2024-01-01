Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Haymarket

Go
Haymarket restaurants
Toast

Haymarket restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

Olde Dominion Tavern

5351 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Waffles$21.00
More about Olde Dominion Tavern
Item pic

 

Ghosted Concepts

14650 Washington St, Haymarket

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich Combo$10.50
You love our classic Chicken and Waffles, well how about a sandwich! Served with a side of syrup. We think honey mustard would be tasty on it too! Comes with seasoned fries and your choice of a drink.
Premium Belgian Waffle with Pearl Sugar$4.99
Move over funnel cakes, this waffle will put you to the test! Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside this belgian waffle is the perfect ending to your meal. With a light dusting of confectioner sugar it is sweet enough on it's own.
Chicken and Waffle$14.50
Two of our jumbo chicken tenders served with seasoned fries and a premium belgian waffle with pearl sugar. A side of syrup is included.
More about Ghosted Concepts

Browse other tasty dishes in Haymarket

Nachos

Burritos

Enchiladas

Chicken Fajitas

Cheese Fries

Cheese Enchiladas

Tacos

Taquitos

Map

More near Haymarket to explore

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4 (29 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston