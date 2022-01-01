Go
Hayners Ice Cream, Food & Country Store

Established in 1998. The Hayner Farm is home to Hayner's Ice Cream & Food, Country Store & Farm Stand Marketplace. The farm has been in the family now for 5 generations.

148 New York Highway 236

Popular Items

Hand Packed Soft Pint$5.99
Take home a handpacked pint of your favorite flavor of Hayner's soft ice cream or Dole Soft Serve!
Soft Quarts$7.99
16oz. Paradise Smoothie$6.99
Mango, Pineapple, Bananas & Strawberries blended with Dole Flavor Soft Serve flavor of the day and a Mango base.
Double Play$5.49
Get creative! Enjoy your favorite Hayner's soft ice cream flavor and a scoop of your favorite Hayner's hard ice cream served on a cone or in a dish!
Custom Large Shake$6.99
Our custom thick milk shake made with 2 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) of hard ice cream blended with our heavy vanilla or chocolate mix!
Handpacked Quart$10.99
Take home a handpacked quart of your favorite flavor of Hayner's hard ice cream!
Large Razzle$6.99
Hayner's Premium Soft Ice Cream or Dole Soft Serve blended with your favorite candy topping folded throughout!
Hard pints$7.99
"518" Large Shake$6.49
The Hayner's "518" Shake is our classic large thick shake with a scoop of your favorite hard ice cream flavor floated on top with whip cream, nuts and a cherry on top!
Custom X-Large Shake$8.99
Our custom thick milk shake made with 3 scoops of your favorite flavor(s) of hard ice cream blended with our heavy vanilla or chocolate mix!
Location

Halfmoon NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
