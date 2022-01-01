Hays City Store
Hays City Store first opened in the early ’80’s as a gas station and convenience store at the intersection that was at one time the town of Hays City (1908). A café was added in the 90’s and folks loved their breakfast and lunch counter! Fast forward to March 2015 – a propitious chain of events, hard work, fate and good luck… Hays City Store re-opened as a full-service restaurant and bar featuring scratch made Texas comfort food, hand crafted cocktails, and local – beers, spirits and wine.
Hays City Store underwent another transformation in October 2017 and this time the name DID change a little – now to Hays City Store & Ice House. Owners Tamra & Travis Tindol had a good problem on their hands. The Ice House was added to the property and with it more bar and cocktail seating, a draft beer system with 40 taps, 5 TVs for sports enthusiasts and a wood fire pizza oven. A stage was built near the outdoor oak shaded beer garden and live music can be enjoyed several nights a week.
8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150
Location
Driftwood TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
