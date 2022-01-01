American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Hays House 1857
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
112 W Main St.
Council Grove, KS 66846
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
112 W Main St., Council Grove KS 66846
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Riverbank Brewing
Craft Beer in the Flint Hills
Doghouse Saloon
Serving cold beer and better company!
WILD OLIVES
Classic American comfort food. Come in and enjoy!
Radius Brewing Company
Local. Convenient. Unfiltered.