Hays restaurants you'll love

Go
Hays restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hays

Hays's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Hays restaurants

Gambino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza

2102 Vine St., Hays

Avg 4.2 (334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Sub$8.49
Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.
Small BYO$9.99
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
Large BYO$14.49
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Gambino's Pizza
Defiance Brewing Co Downtown image

 

Defiance Brewing Co Downtown

111 W. 7th Street, Hays

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
8 in Cheese$7.99
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan
Half House Salad$2.99
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese and Roma Tomatoes
14 in Downtown Hoedown$15.99
Chicken, Mozzarella, Bacon, Cheddar, Ranch, Roma Tomatoes, Jalapenos
More about Defiance Brewing Co Downtown
Gambino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza

2102 Vine St., Hays

Avg 4.2 (334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Italian Sub$8.99
Wow! Italian Sausage, Ham, Salami, Onion, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese and Jalapeno, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.
Super Ham & Cheese$6.99
Ham and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, pickle and chips
6 Wings$5.99
Your choice of Hot, BBQ, Teriyaki, Ranch Oven Roasted, Parmesan Garlic or Sweet Chili
More about Gambino's Pizza
Mokas - Hays image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mokas - Hays

1230 E 27th St, Hays

Avg 4.2 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Club Wrap$8.99
Latte$2.80
Breakfast Bagel$3.95
More about Mokas - Hays
Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill image

GRILL

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

2704 Vine St, Hays

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thristy Burger$9.00
Flame grilled burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
White Cheddar Mac N Cheese$8.50
A heaping portion of our white cheddar mac n’ cheese topped with your choice of meat and a Panko Parmesan crust. Served with a breadstick. 8.49
Chicken 10.99
Blackened Shrimp 14.49
Blackened Prime Rib 14.49
Chicken Strip Platter$9.50
Tender white meat chicken strips fried crisp. Served with two sides, a breadstick, and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
The Fort image

 

The Fort

109 West 7th Street, Hays

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Fort
Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co image

 

Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co

117 E 11th St, Hays

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co
Defiance Brewing Co Taproom image

 

Defiance Brewing Co Taproom

2050 E Highway 40, Hays

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Defiance Brewing Co Taproom
Arcade 11 image

 

Arcade 11

201 W 10th St, Hays

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Arcade 11

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hays

Italian Subs

Map

More near Hays to explore

Wichita

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston