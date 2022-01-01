Hays restaurants you'll love
Hays's top cuisines
Must-try Hays restaurants
More about Gambino's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza
2102 Vine St., Hays
|Popular items
|Italian Sub
|$8.49
Canadian Style Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Italian Dressing, a pickle and chips.
|Small BYO
|$9.99
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
|Large BYO
|$14.49
Select any of your favorite toppings or explore and try something new! All with Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Defiance Brewing Co Downtown
Defiance Brewing Co Downtown
111 W. 7th Street, Hays
|Popular items
|8 in Cheese
|$7.99
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan
|Half House Salad
|$2.99
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese and Roma Tomatoes
|14 in Downtown Hoedown
|$15.99
Chicken, Mozzarella, Bacon, Cheddar, Ranch, Roma Tomatoes, Jalapenos
More about Mokas - Hays
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mokas - Hays
1230 E 27th St, Hays
|Popular items
|Cranberry Club Wrap
|$8.99
|Latte
|$2.80
|Breakfast Bagel
|$3.95
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
GRILL
Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
2704 Vine St, Hays
|Popular items
|Thristy Burger
|$9.00
Flame grilled burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
|White Cheddar Mac N Cheese
|$8.50
A heaping portion of our white cheddar mac n’ cheese topped with your choice of meat and a Panko Parmesan crust. Served with a breadstick. 8.49
Chicken 10.99
Blackened Shrimp 14.49
Blackened Prime Rib 14.49
|Chicken Strip Platter
|$9.50
Tender white meat chicken strips fried crisp. Served with two sides, a breadstick, and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Arcade 11
Arcade 11
201 W 10th St, Hays