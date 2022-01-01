Bacon cheeseburgers in Hays
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza
2102 Vine St., Hays
|Mini Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
|Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.99
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
|Large Bacon Cheeseburger
|$20.99
Beef, Onion, Cheese Blend topped with Real Bacon Pieces
GRILL
Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
2704 Vine St, Hays
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Juicy Thirsty burger topped with your choice of cheese and bacon.
|Mac N Cheese Bacon Burger
|$10.50
Cheesy! Grilled burger patty with cheddar cheese topped with bacon, white cheddar mac n’ cheese, crispy onion tanglers, and a drizzle of BBQ.