Caesar salad in Hays
Hays restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Mokas - Hays
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mokas - Hays
1230 E 27th St, Hays
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
GRILL
Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
2704 Vine St, Hays
|Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
|Caesar Salad
|$2.00
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled chicken. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.