Caesar salad in Hays

Hays restaurants
Hays restaurants that serve caesar salad

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mokas - Hays

1230 E 27th St, Hays

Avg 4.2 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
GRILL

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

2704 Vine St, Hays

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
Caesar Salad$2.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
A mixture of Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped off with grilled chicken. Served with Caesar dressing and a breadstick.
