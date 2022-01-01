Chicken salad in Hays
Hays restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Mokas - Hays
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mokas - Hays
1230 E 27th St, Hays
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
|Harvest Chicken Salad
|$9.49
|Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
|$8.99
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
GRILL
Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
2704 Vine St, Hays
|Caribbean Chicken Salad
Get a taste of the Caribbean with this flavorful mixture of greens, topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, pineapple, fresh pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade Mexi-ranch dressing. Served with a breadstick.
|Mandarin Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tender grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, and sliced almonds fill this flavorful masterpiece. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.