Chicken salad in Hays

Hays restaurants
Toast

Hays restaurants that serve chicken salad

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mokas - Hays

1230 E 27th St, Hays

Avg 4.2 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Harvest Chicken Salad$9.49
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Mokas - Hays
GRILL

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

2704 Vine St, Hays

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Caribbean Chicken Salad
Get a taste of the Caribbean with this flavorful mixture of greens, topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, pineapple, fresh pico de gallo, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, and our homemade Mexi-ranch dressing. Served with a breadstick.
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tender grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, crispy noodles, and sliced almonds fill this flavorful masterpiece. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and a breadstick.
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

