Chicken sandwiches in Hays

Hays restaurants
  Hays
  Chicken Sandwiches

Hays restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mokas - Hays

1230 E 27th St, Hays

Avg 4.2 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
More about Mokas - Hays
Item pic

GRILL

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

2704 Vine St, Hays

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Breaded chicken deep fried golden brown then dipped in buffalo sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Provolone cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms. Served on a Brioche bun with tomato and lettuce.
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

